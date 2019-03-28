Brothers who went for a bath after the exam drown in Muvattupuzha river

The incident happened in Kottayam where two brothers Sandeep and Saurav both being 16 years old who had gone for a bath in the river right after when the exam concluded met with a watery grave. The accident took place around 2 pm.

The victims had gone to the river along with their friends. Though they tried hard to help they could not succeed. During their attempt to save the brothers, the friends also started drowning.

The Timely intervention of the neighbors has in fact saved the life of the friends. Unfortunately the brothers had drowned by the time.

The bodies were taken after two hours of operation and were taken to the medical college for post mortem.