Case filed against Congress workers for pasting ‘chowkidar chor hai’ posters on train

A case was registered against a few Congress workers who purposefully pasted posters reading “chowkidar chor hai” on a train in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Jitendra Kumar Jayant who was the Senior PRO of Western Railway told ANI that posters were found pasted on Shanti Express.

The train was parked in the yard.

“Some objectionable posters were pasted on Shanti Express which plies from Ahmedabad to Indore. The train was parked in the yard. When we got to know about the incident, we immediately removed all the posters. We have registered a case under the Railways Act against accused involved in it,” he said.

The Congress party members have admitted that it was they who pasted the posters.