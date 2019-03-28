Lakshman Seth joins Congress to contest LS poll from Tamluk

Former CPI(M) MP from Bengal, Laxman Seth now has joined the Congress Party. He has now joined along with his supporters. The Ex- CPI(M) member has been nominated by the Congress to contest the Lok Sabha election from Tamluk constituency.Seth had won thrice from Tamluk when he was in the CPI-M but was expelled from the party in March 2014 for anti-party activities.

The reports were confirmed by WBPCC President Somen Mitra

“I had discussion with Congress high command about Seth’s joining the party and being nominated for Tamluk seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi has cleared Seth’s candidature from Tamluk seat,” Mitra said.