Rahul Gandhi takes injured Journalist to hospital : Watch Video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday turned good samaritain when he saw a journalist injured in a road accident here, stopped his vehicle and took him to hospital.

In a video shot by his staff, Gandhi is seen dabbing the forehead of the Rajasthan journalist Rajendra Vyas as they make their way to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Vyas had met with an accident on Humayun Road in central Delhi and was seen by Gandhi who stopped and took him to hospital.

Vyas owns a newspaper company in Rajasthan.