NEWSInternational

The Boxer who kissed female reporter faces social media attack

Mar 28, 2019, 06:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

A Bulgarian boxer who kissed a female journalist is now facing severe criticism online. The Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat kissed a female journalist who was taking his interview.

After a spectacular victory, the boxer was attending the interview. At the end of the interview, Pulev was apparently so elated that he ended up with h sudden kiss on her mouth.

The incident has left netizens fuming with many who could not believe the boxer’s entitlement.

The boxer has now responded to the comments made by the netizens

Pulev wrote, “Jenny( Journalist) is actually a friend of mine…after the interview, I was so elated that I kissed her,”. He added that the reporter later joined him and his friends to celebrate the victory. He also said that in the video, the two can be seen laughing after the kiss. “There’s nothing more to it than that,” he wrote.

Tags

Related Articles

juhi chawla

Juhi Chawla Wants this Couple in her ‘Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani’ Reboot

Jul 31, 2018, 11:09 am IST
isro2

Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV is a money-spinner

Jul 21, 2017, 12:06 pm IST
Sex R

Indian actresses who were caught in prostitution racket : See Pics

May 28, 2018, 08:29 pm IST

This is the reason why these Hyderabad cops are winning the hearts of people !

Jun 28, 2017, 05:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close