The Boxer who kissed female reporter faces social media attack

A Bulgarian boxer who kissed a female journalist is now facing severe criticism online. The Bulgarian boxer, Kubrat kissed a female journalist who was taking his interview.

After a spectacular victory, the boxer was attending the interview. At the end of the interview, Pulev was apparently so elated that he ended up with h sudden kiss on her mouth.

The incident has left netizens fuming with many who could not believe the boxer’s entitlement.

The boxer has now responded to the comments made by the netizens

Pulev wrote, “Jenny( Journalist) is actually a friend of mine…after the interview, I was so elated that I kissed her,”. He added that the reporter later joined him and his friends to celebrate the victory. He also said that in the video, the two can be seen laughing after the kiss. “There’s nothing more to it than that,” he wrote.