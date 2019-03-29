Bangladesh fire death toll rises to 25

In Bangladesh, the death toll from the fire at a high-rise office building in the capital has risen to 25. A massive fire engulfed a 22-story building in Dhaka’s Banani area.

As per media reports, 25 deaths have been confirmed and 76 people have been injured.

The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the building and engulfed the ninth, 10th and 11th floors. It is not clear yet what sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, an eight-member probe committee has been formed to look into the tragic incident.