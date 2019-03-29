Donald Trump Tells Russia to Get Out of Venezuela. Here is How Russia Responded

US President Donald Trump demanded Wednesday that Russia remove troops from Venezuela and said again that he was not ruling out military action to topple far-left President Nicolas Maduro.

“Russia has to get out,” Trump said at the White House alongside Fabiana Rosales, wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by the United States and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela’s interim president in place of Maduro.

On Thursday, Russia responded to America by saying it was “in no way interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs.”

“What does it mean, get out? Is it the tourists who have to get out? Is it the energy companies that have to cancel their contracts? What does it mean, get out?” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in remarks quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.

“To tell Russia to ‘get out of Venezuela’ is going completely over the top. This is total boorishness on a global scale.” she added.