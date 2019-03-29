KeralaLatest News

SHOCKING! Man Spreads Sexual Video With his Wife on Social Media to Take Revenge on her

Mar 29, 2019, 07:38 am IST
Kochi: A man has been held for sharing sexual videos with his wife on social media. The 32-Year-old man is a resident of Aluva and has been married for 8 years. But he has been living separately over issues with his wife.

To execute his vicious plan, he summoned his wife to his rented house by telling her that their child has fallen sick. Soon, to take revenge on his wife, he started having sex with her while shooting the entire scene secretly. He then spread it through social media.

The culprit was arrested by Njarakkal C.I Sajin Shashi and S.I Sangeet Job and was presented at First class Magistrate Court.

