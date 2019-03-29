Health & Fitness

State govt to establish cough corners in all hospitals in Kerala

Mar 29, 2019, 09:09 pm IST
The state government has decided to incorporate cough corners in every hospital across Kerala. The main agenda behind this innovation is to stop the spread of airborne disease Tuberculosis.

Private hospitals are also been asked to arrange such kind of cough corners. Patients who are suffering from serious airborne diseases will be given special ID cards for better treatment.

The new innovation in Medical Field is taken under the resolutions put forward by TB Elimination Kerala Mission.

Free medical care will be provided to those patients who are suffering from TB. Special care will be given to H1N1 affected victims in the cough corner.

