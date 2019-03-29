‘STOP DRINKING ALCOHOL IN THIS SUMMER’ warns Indian Medical Association

Indian Medical Association warns not to consume alcohol to people in Kerala because of existing sunstroke.

The medical association had warned that consuming alcohol in this summer will bring serious effects in health condition. They even warned about the misconception that consuming chilled beer during the hot time is good and not to follow such hoaxes.

1. Dehydration

Drinking too much liquor and beer will dehydrate your body. Being in this summer drinking alcohol will act as a catalyst for dehydration. Dehydration can lead to lethargy and breathing-related problems.

2.Heat stroke and exhaustion

This another potentially dangerous effect of drinking too much alcohol in the sun. Getting boozed after getting drunk has an adverse bad effect on our health.

3. Affect our internal organs

Consuming alcohol will affect your brain, liver, stomach, colon and your heart.