Election Commission issues notice to railways for using “Mani Bhi Chowkidar” slogan on Tea cups

The election commission on Saturday has issued notice against Railway for printing “Main Bhi Cowkidar” slogans in teacups.

The action is taken on behalf of the photograph tweeted by a Passenger went viral on social media. The EC has informed that they have asked the authorities to withdraw the cup and imposed a penalty to the contractor.

The railway was asked to submit a detailed review regarding the issue where they worked against the code of conduct of Election.

“Reports that tea has been served in cups labeled as ‘main bhi chowkidar’ have been investigated. This was without any prior approval of IRCTC. Explanation has been sought from Supervisor/Pantry Incharges over lack of devotion to duty. One lakh fine has been imposed on the service provider. Show cause notice has also been served to the service provider for this misconduct,” said IRCTC in a statement.