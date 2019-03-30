BOXER KUBRAT PULEV SUSPENDED For Kissing Female Reporter

Heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev who was under the surveillance of police now has been suspended from the club by the California State Athletic Commission for kissing a female reporter in an interview conducted right after the match.

The journalist laughed it off during the incident but lawyered up later. Sources reported that the journalist is moving forward with legal procedures.

The boxer initially brushed the whole thing off saying that the journalist is his friend and they laughed the whole thing off together at an after party.

But the journalist does not feel the same way — saying in a statement, “I did not encourage or consent to Mr. Pulev grabbing my face, kissing me, or grabbing my backside.”