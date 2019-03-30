Dowry Killing in Kerala; Mother of two tortured and starved to death by a husband and his mother

A 23 year old girl was starved to death by her husband and mother in law at Oyoor in Kollam District. The police officials have confirmed that the victim was given soaked rice and sugar syrup as food for several days before she passed away.

The reports from medical officers have confirmed that the death is caused due to malnutrition. In inquiry, the neighbors have asserted that the woman had been beaten many times by her 30-year-old husband demanding a dowry for the past few months.

Tushara had approached the police station many times.

Geetha lal, her mother-in- law did not allow to her to meet anyone. She did not let victim’s family meet her. The 55 year old lady is also suspected of practicing witchcraft.

The police are planning to move the two kids to Kerala Child Line.