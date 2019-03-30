Health & Fitness

The relation between cancer and height revealed; Read to know more

Mar 30, 2019, 04:49 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Does  Increases or decrease in one’s height relate to getting the risk of cancer? The results of the study, led by senior epidemiologist Jeffrey Kebat of Albert Einstein College in New York, confirms that the risk of getting cancer is likely linked with height variation in humans.

The study says that the possibility of getting cancer in Melanoma, Thyroid, Kidneys, breasts, rectum and ulcers is associated with height. The study found that persons above five feet 6 inch is likely to be 30 to 40 percent more likely to arrive.

In taller organisms, the internal organs are larger and are also taller than cells. That is why cancer cells are more likely to develop. The study team also estimates that hormones for increased height and physical features will increase the risk of developing cancer cells.

Tags

Related Articles

10 Reasons to drink Coconut water daily

May 5, 2017, 02:29 pm IST
weight-loss

How To Lose 3kg in a month?

Sep 16, 2018, 04:57 pm IST
bread-lovers-simple-recipe-breakfast

To all those bread lovers out there; a simple recipe for breakfast

Feb 23, 2018, 03:15 pm IST
Grilled Tomato Cucumber Chutney Sandwich

A classic sandwich – Grilled Tomato Cucumber Chutney Sandwich 

Jun 14, 2018, 03:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close