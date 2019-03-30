The relation between cancer and height revealed; Read to know more

Does Increases or decrease in one’s height relate to getting the risk of cancer? The results of the study, led by senior epidemiologist Jeffrey Kebat of Albert Einstein College in New York, confirms that the risk of getting cancer is likely linked with height variation in humans.

The study says that the possibility of getting cancer in Melanoma, Thyroid, Kidneys, breasts, rectum and ulcers is associated with height. The study found that persons above five feet 6 inch is likely to be 30 to 40 percent more likely to arrive.

In taller organisms, the internal organs are larger and are also taller than cells. That is why cancer cells are more likely to develop. The study team also estimates that hormones for increased height and physical features will increase the risk of developing cancer cells.