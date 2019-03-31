Indian Air Force’s MIG 27 aircraft crashes

A MIG 27 aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Godana area of Sirohi district in Rajasthan this afternoon. The pilot of the aircraft ejected safely.

The plane took off from Utarlai Air Force base and experienced some engine trouble. It crashed about 120 km south of Jodhpur. There is no report of any no loss of life or property on the ground. A Court of Inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident.

This is the ninth Indian Air Force crash in this quarter. Since January, the Indian Air Force has lost one Jaguar fighter-bomber, two MiG-27 UPGs, two Hawk fighters – during a mid air collision of two jets of the Surya Kiran squadron, an upgraded twin-seat Mirage 2000 and a MiG-21 Bison fighter. In addition to this, IAF fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 Bison was shot down on February 27.