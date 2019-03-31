(WATCH)Dulquer Salman’s Latest Film’s Teaser is Here. This Looks FUN!

Young superstar Dulquer Salman has not had a film in Malayalam since SOLO in 2017. His fans were largely disappointed about this and after this long gap, the Mammootty-son is all set to make a grand comeback to Mollywood.

Dulquer’s next is Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha which is directed by debutant Bisi Noufal. The script will be penned by the successful pair of Bibin George and Vishnu Unnikrishnan who is teaming up after the success of Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan.

Dulquer will play the role of a local painter in the film and the teaser looks like its gonna be really fun. Check this out.

It is expected that the film will be released before Vishu. The dates have not been confirmed but it seems Dulquer may have to fight with his father’s Madhura Raja which is all set to release during Vishu.