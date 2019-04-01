KeralaLatest News

Artist attacked for wearing ‘Rakhee’ at Youth Festival venue

Apr 1, 2019, 04:12 pm IST
An artist was beaten by a group of people in Youth Festival venue for wearing ‘Rakee (Raksha Bandhan). Kalamandalam Rajeev, a Mridangam artist was beaten by a group of people at the Kerala University youth festival venue in Trivandrum.

He came to play mridangam for Ottamthullal competition at Kariyavattam campus in Trivandrum. But a group of students came asking to remove the Rakhee, Rajeev was wearing. But Rajeev refused to do so. Then the students started beating him.

Although Rajeev was badly beaten by the group, he played for the contestant and returned to his home In Thrissur. He informed the media that he will go ahead with the complaint.

