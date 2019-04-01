Congress takes Jyothi Khandelwa as the Women candidate from Jaipur seat after 48 years.

After a gap of 48 years, the Jaipur Lok Sabha seat will have a woman candidate from a national party contesting for Lok Sabha general election 2019. The last women who won from the same constitution was Gayatri Devi in 1971. She contested on behalf of Swatantra Party of C Rajagopalachari. She was selected thrice in a row. She was later put in jail after emergency.

In the constituency where over four-decade-old women did not cast their votes, the Congress foiled has put forward Jyothi as their candidate.

In 2009, Jyothi was elected to the mayor post with a coup win against the BJP.