Congress veteran Prithviraj Chavan says Rahul Gandhi contesting in Kerala is unfortunate.

The Congress veteran leader Prithviraj Chavan has expressed his deep regret against the candidateship of Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad constituency. The ex-Chief minister from Maharashtra has informed that other congress senior party leaders are also strongly disagreeable about the candidate enrolment issue surrounding Rahul Gandhi.

Chavan has reported that it would be a disgrace for the party if Rahul Gandhi contest from Wayanad where BJP is less strong. He also warned that Congress and left democratic will be engaging in stark countermeasures for the balance.

Prithviraj Chavan has suggested that the Congress must withdraw from the contest form Wayanad and must give the LDF another seat in another constituency that has a chance of getting a seat.

PC Chaco from Kerala has expressed his disagreement for enrolling Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad. He earlier informed that the Kerala Congress is taking an immature innovation that could bring no use in the future.