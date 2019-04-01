Latest NewsInternational

Know more about Zuzana Caputova; See pictures

Apr 1, 2019, 09:18 pm IST
Less than a minute
Presidential candidate Zuzana Caputova (C) waits for the first exit polls with her friends at her election headquarters during the first round of the presidential elections in Bratislava, Slovakia, on March 16, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images)

Zuzana Caputova is the first women president of European country Slovakia. With 58% of the vote, Caputova edged out European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, a diplomat backed by the county’s governing Smer-Social Democracy party. Caputova, a 45-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption activist has only limited political experience.

Caputova’s greatest triumph as a lawyer—and her ticket to the national political stage—was a victory against an illegal dumpsite in her hometown of Pezinok in western Slovakia. The 14-year battle against won her the 2016 Goldman Prize, a leading award honouring environmental activists often called the Green Nobel.

The election follows the murder of an investigative journalist last year. Jan Kuciak was looking into links between politicians and organised crime when he was shot at home alongside his fiancée in February 2018.

She framed the election as a struggle between good and evil.  She cited  Kuciak’s murder as one of the reasons she decided to run for president, which is a largely ceremonial role.

Aged 45, a divorcee and mother of two, she is a member of the liberal Progressive Slovakia party, which has no seats in parliament.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Article 35A

Balakot strike was done for BJP’s win in Lok Sabha Elections : Farooq Abdullah

Mar 12, 2019, 07:26 am IST
Breaking News

Subramanian Swamy reacts on Karnataka tussle.

May 16, 2018, 04:00 pm IST
Avan

Here’s the list of highest grossing Hollywood Movies in India

May 9, 2018, 08:18 pm IST

Oscar Awards: Here is the Latest Update

Feb 25, 2019, 09:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close