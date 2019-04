The Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra the main accused in a money laundering case.

The decision was sentenced by the Judge Aravind Kumar against a personal bond of 5 lakh.

The court asked Mr. Vadra no to leave the country without prior permission. and asked no to influence any witness in the case.

Mr. Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and is s facing allegations of money laundering in a purchase of a London-based property.