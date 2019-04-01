These 6 health benefits of oats will make you crave for it.

1.Nutritious

Oats are rich in carbs and fiber, but also higher in protein and fat than most other grains. They are very high in many vitamins and minerals.

2. Rich in Antioxidants

Oats contain many powerful antioxidants, including avenanthramides. These compounds may help reduce blood pressure and provide other benefits.

3. Beta-Glucan

Oats are high in the soluble fiber beta-glucan, which has numerous benefits. It helps reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, promotes healthy gut bacteria and increases feelings of fullness.

4. Lower Cholesterol Levels Blood

Oats may lower the risk of heart disease by reducing both total and LDL cholesterol levels and protecting LDL cholesterol from oxidation.

5. Sugar Control

Oats may help lower blood sugar levels, especially in people who are overweight or have type 2 diabetes

Due to the soluble fiber beta-glucan, oats may improve insulin sensitivity and help lower blood sugar levels.

6. Weight Loss

Oatmeal may help you lose weight by making you feel more full. It does this by slowing down the emptying of the stomach and increasing production of the satiety hormone PYY.