Transgender women found dead on a roadside in Kozhikode

A 35-year-old transgender woman was found dead on the roadside in Kozhikode in the early hours of Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shalu, who was the resident of Kannur and her body was found on the Shankunni Nair Road, near KSRTC bus stand in Kozhikode. The body was identified by the neighbourhoods of Shankunni residence area.

The transgender community in Kozhikode have expressed strong suspicion of foul play in her death.

“I have a strong feeling that she was murdered. she had earlier said about some people who harassed her” said Sisly Georg, a transgender activist from Kannur said.

Sisly also added that CCTV footage of two men has been retrieved by the police after the incident.

The police have filed an FIR under section 174 on behalf of the complaint by Sisly.

The body of the deceased is being taken to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for a post mortem.