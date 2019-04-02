Child Pornography : 12 arrested in Kerala

The cyber wing of the Kerala police on Monday arrested 12 people for peddling pornographic material and promoting child porn sites, reported Hindustan Times. The police also registered cases against 16 others. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which coordinates with Interpol, handed over details of the accused and the various sites catering to child porn addicts to the cyber wing of the Kerala Police. The operation was code-named as ‘P Hunt’.

According to the report, the police seized several phones, laptops, and other devices in the raids conducted at various places. Around 84 individuals were identified, and some of them have been kept under watch. Accused used to exchange Images of children on instant messaging groups.

“A majority of those arrested were engaged in the propagation of child pornography,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Additional DGP Manoj Abraham as saying. The police have sought help from cyber experts from the IT Park in Thiruvananthapuram called ‘Technopark’.