In the Forex, the Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar. In the early trade, the Indian rupee slipped by 22 paise to trade at 69.36 to the US dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 69.32 and weakened further to 69.37 to the US dollar. However, it recovered partially to quote at 69.36 against the dollar.

The unit had appreciated by 16 paise on Friday to close at 69.14. The forex market was closed on Monday.