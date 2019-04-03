AR Murugadoss starts primary photoshoot of Rajinikanth’s next film

Superstar Rajinikanth will start shooting of this next venture film directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is all set to get started on April 10 confirms the report.

There were other reports that the team has now started the principal photoshoot with Rajinikanth, but there are no proofs regarding the same. If the predictions were true the fans could expect the first look of Rajinikanth from his upcoming movie will be reaching on Social media websites soon.

It is not clear about what could be the title of the film or does not know whether the title is released along with the poster.

The film has cast Nayantara as his co-star in the film and this is the third film where both of them are working together.