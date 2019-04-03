BJP backed candidate Sumalatha demands police protection

An indiependent candidate contesting from Mandya constituency in Karnataka, Sumalatha asked for police protection. Actress turned politican Sumlatha has demanded police protection for herself , her son and two Kannada actors Darshan and Yash who accompanied her in campaigning. She alleged that their life is under threaten. The JanataDal workers cut down the cable tv cables in order to hinder her getting publicity among voters.

Sumlaltha the wife of deceased MP of Mandya and Congress leader Ambareesh has contesting as an independent candiadate as Congress has denied her ticket. BJP has extended support for her.

Sumalatha has accused that her life is under threaten and her phones are tapped. Tee government has deployed police to watch her and those who came to her residence. Photos are taken of the visitors. She has approched the election commission demanding police protection.

Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumara Swami’s son H.D.Revanna is the Congress -Janata Dal candidate contesting opposite to Sumalatha.