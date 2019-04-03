Bride wears only bikini for wedding; Watch

Everybody wants their marriage to be different and distinct. People do a different way to realize it. But a couple in America has done something very special. The bride in the marriage wore just a veil and a white bikini.

The incident occurred in the Punta Gorda, Redneck Mud Park in Florida USA on March 23. Ahrielle and Jeremy Biddle ignored tradition and got hitched in their own special way. Ahrielle, mother-of-four wore a lacy white bikini with a veil. Jeremy Biddle, the groom, who turns 40 next week, wore blue denim overalls.

The couple who both work for a gutter solutions company, were married on the back of a pick-up truck . Jeremy carried wife Ahrielle to a mud hole where they rolled around and kissed.

Guests came kitted out in jeans, cowboy boots, plenty of camouflage prints and some festive beaded necklaces. Music didn’t play them out, however. Instead, the revving of engines celebrated the new spouses.

By Tuesday the wedding video had approximately 135,000 views on Facebook. The couple last week launched a GoFundMe page to pay for $5,000 honeymoon.