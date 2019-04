In the forex market, the Indian rupee raised against the US dollar. The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 68.65 against the dollar in opening trade. The reason for this raise was the sustained foreign inflows and weakening of dollar in foreign markets.

In the interbank Forex market, the Indian rupee opened 68.72 and then it gained and touched 68.56.. And later the Indian rupee was settled at 68.65.