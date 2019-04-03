Latest NewsIndia

“We Helped Hindu Woman Who Were Abandoned by their Husbands,” Says, Asaduddin Owaisi

Apr 3, 2019, 09:28 am IST
Asaduddin Owaisi, president of Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) said that his party stood by Hindu women who were abandoned by their husbands.

“Majlis did not enact the Modi Unemployment Guarantee Act (highest unemployment in 4 decades). Majlis wsn’t mum when Dalits & Muslims were lynched by mobs. Majlis ensured 5 years of uninterrupted peace in Hyderabad.

It ensured construction of schools, colleges & basthi dawakhanas. Majlis stood by our Hindu sisters who are victim to the cruel social evil of abandonment without divorce

Majlis contests its elections on its record of five years, not the demographics of Varanasi or Wayanad” he wrote on Twitter

P.M Modi had spoken about the issue of triple-talaq as a part of the election campaign and Owaisi’s statement is seen as a response to this. Earlier P.M Modi had said that he had to face criticism for bringing a bill in Parliament to protect the country’s “sisters and daughters” from the “repressive tradition” of triple talaq.

