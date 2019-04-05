During the last festival season in Sabarimala, the Kerala government has spent around 9.49 crore rupees for police only. The government has allocated around 11.50 crore ruppes for police and 9.49 crore rupees was spend. This is the amount spend during October 17 to January 22. That is for the service of police in 97 days government spent this money. The amount was too high as more police were deployed around the shrine.

5 Crore were allotted as Mess subsidy for the police men worke during the Makara vilakku season. In this 3.18 crore was spent. 5.80 crore was allocated for appointing special police officers in various districts and 50 lakhs was allotted as an emergency fund.

The government reveled this as a reply to a righ to information act query. Aranjikkal Bucker, the state Human rights protection centre director has asked these details from the government through RTI act.