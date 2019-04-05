Entertainment

The first trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker” released

Apr 5, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
The Warner Brothers have released the first trailer of the enigmatic film JOCKER, the greatest villain of the Gotham City. Joker is the classic villain of the Batman film now the story of the villain will be directed by Todd Phillips with Joaquin Phoenix as the leading star.

The Trailer unfolds the first outlook of the character and its depiction which is s clown and a comedian from the city of Gotham who seems to have fallen on hard times. The character Arthur is beaten up and humiliated many times in the streets and on subway.

The film comes with a herculean task for the Warner Bros against their rival studio Marvel. The studio has found an enormous amount of success with Christer Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises.
The words ” Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?” clearly has something to reveal about the current world scenario.

At the end of the trailer, we could see his inclination into the total madness, which appears at the very end in costume as the classic Villian

“Jocker ” is a part of the Warner Bro’s distant project which was developed in 2017 as a part of sub-branding that focus on standalone films of other DC characters

