Actress Monalisa break the internet with hot pictures, see here

Apr 6, 2019, 07:19 pm IST
Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. Monalisa has a huge fan following on social media and often takes the internet by storm with her amazing pictures.

Recently the actress broke the internet as she shared a breathtaking photo of herself on her Instagram handle. Monalisa is known as one of the highest paid actresses of Bhojpuri cinema and enjoys a huge fan following across the country. The social media addict actress updates her personal and professional life through her social media accounts.

Monalisa has acted in more than 70 films in several regional languages like Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali. She also became a household name after entering the Bigg Boss 10 house. There, she married her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and they both are enjoying their married life.

