Seven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir crack UPSC civil service exam 2018

Apr 6, 2019, 04:13 pm IST
Reports have confirmed that that seven aspirants from Jammu and Kashmir have passed the (UPSC) Union Public Service Commission civil service examination 2018

In the list of enrolled students who have passed the examination, out of 759 successful candidates included seven names which belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Rehana Bashir who hails from the Poonch has secured the 187th rank in the merit list, she is also an MBBS graduate.

Another person known as Abhishek Augusta has secured 286th position and Sunny Gupta secured 320th position respectively, both are from Jammu and Kashmir.

The other candidates are Babar Ali Chagatta (364) from Reasi district, Harvinder Singh (335), Gokul Mahajan (564) and Devahuti (668) are from Jammu district.

Kanishak Kataria, an IIT-Bombay graduate has topped this year’s civil service exams, while Srushti Jayant Deshmukh at fifth position scored the highest among the women candidates.

