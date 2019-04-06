The United States to classify Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps a foreign terrorist organization.

The united states have decided to consider Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. It is the first time Washington has formally labeled another country’s military as a terrorist group. The decision will be officially announced by the US State Department most probably on Monday said the department officials

The Pentagon declined to comment and referred queries to the State Department. The State Department and White House also declined to comment about the same issue.

The sources confirm that the announcement would come ahead of the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and to reimpose sanctions that had crippled Iran’s economy.