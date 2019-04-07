Ravindra Boloor, the Indian expat who has won a Big Ticket raffle worth 10 million Dirham, has been trying his luck for almost 18 years. He won the raffle his birthday. He has earlier entered the raffle over a hundred times. The Big Ticket, on their social media page, revealed this.

Speaking to Big Ticket officials, Ravi said that was on his way to a temple when his friends called him to share the amazing news. “My friends called me saying they got a call from my daughter that I am the winner,” he said. Ravi sees the win as a blessing because it was also his birthday.

Ravindra Boloor had bought ticket number 085524 on March 26. The winner was announced on last Wednesday -April 3-. Moments after his name was announced as the winner, he remained unreachable over the phone on both his local and Indian mobile numbers. This spawned the hashtag #FindRavi after Richard, the man who conducts the raffle at Abu Dhabi airport, made a special appeal to find out Ravi’s whereabouts.

Ravindra Boloor has been working in UAE for the last 30 years. He is in his hometown Mumbai now and will return to Abu Dhabi on April 27.