Two killed as mini-truck crashes into a motorbike

Two people killed as a loaded mini truck crashes into a motorcycle. The tragedy occured in NH–52, Kota, Rajasthan. Ashok Kumar, 45, and Javed alias Banna, 32, residents of Mandana town died as a loaded mini-truck had a head-on collision with their motorbike. The youths were going to Kota from Mandana town.

The truck driver after hitting the motorbike escaped from the accident spot. The police has registered a case of negligent driving against him under relevant sections and efforts are on to nab him.