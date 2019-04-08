Car falls into gorge killing two women

Two women died as their car fell into a deep gorge at Sojha in Kullu district Himachal Pradesh. The women were identified as Uma Devi and Godavari. Four others were seriously injured in the accident. Injured had been admitted to a hospital in Banjar.

As per police, the car carrying six passengers including three women rolled down the goge when its driver lost control. The car was going to Jalori pass under the Banjar Assembly segment of Kullu district. The victims reportedly belong to Mandi district.