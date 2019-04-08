Latest NewsIndia

Car falls into gorge killing two women

Apr 8, 2019, 11:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two women died as their car fell into a deep gorge at Sojha in Kullu district Himachal Pradesh. The women were identified as Uma Devi and Godavari. Four others were seriously injured in the accident. Injured had been admitted to a hospital in Banjar.

As per police, the car carrying six passengers including three women rolled down the goge when its driver lost control. The car was going to Jalori pass under the Banjar Assembly segment of Kullu district. The victims reportedly belong to Mandi district.

Tags

Related Articles

PM Modi

Countering Congress’s Unemployment Claims, PM Modi says More Than 1 Crore Jobs Created

Aug 12, 2018, 07:48 am IST

Bollywood Actresses who got married leaving their successful career aside

May 21, 2018, 10:19 am IST

BJP Chief Amit Shah likely to Visit Sabarimala Temple on this Day!

Oct 29, 2018, 07:03 pm IST

Reasons why India is not worried about China

Dec 30, 2017, 11:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close