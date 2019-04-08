Check Out the Unbelievable Features of the 5D Porn Theatre!

Latest NewsInternational

What f we tell you that there is a theatre exclusively to play porn movies? and that too in 5D! Yes there is this new experience for visitors to enjoy and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen.

A 5D porn cinema has just opened in Amsterdam, offering porn fans a unique way to watch x-rated movies. But it isn’t just another theatre. The hall has some attraction features bouncing chairs as well as air, wind and water jets to help stimulate all five senses, offering viewers a totally immersive experience. Who would actually subscribe to a place like this? The owner, Natalie, says the theatre is a suitable place to spend an evening with your loved ones and she describes it as being a bit like “an amusement park”.

“We are definitely not just going after tourists for our audience. It’s funny because in Amsterdam even the Dutch people have an interest in breaking free from the norm. Come with your wife, have a laugh, try something different. Lots of things happen so fast when you’re in the audience that when it’s finally all over you’re left feeling energised, You want to get back out there, have a beer or a coffee and talk, process what just happened.”

The cinema, simply known as 5D Porn, is located in De Wallen, and will be showing movies made in collaboration with Kim Holland, a big name in the Dutch porn industry.

