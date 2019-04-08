This picture warning to women passengers is getting viral

The image taken by social media incarnates which warn women who travel in the two-wheeled motorcycle is becoming viral on social media. The picture depicts a caution story that a women pillion rider have to get worried about and noted about.

The photograph is shared by MCV Channel Koothuparambu which is famous Facebook media page form administrated by Kerala.

The photograph is portrayed as the story of a couple who are on their bike getting into an accident as the Dupetta of the pillion rider gets tangled on the back wheel rim.

The picture comes with a warning that the riders must take special care when are riding with their lady partners irrespective of their age. The photographers also added that the dupatta or shawl must be kept tied with extreme care.

The photograph which depicts the hooked up created accident story reveals about the care that we have to be taken as mandatory.