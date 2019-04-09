Read to know why this village is boycotting Lok Sabha election polls 2019

The residents of Melasirupothu village in Tamil Nadu have decided not to cast their votes on this Lok Sabha election polls 2019. The protest was taken out with the residents holding black flags and alleging non-payment of crop insurance money for the year 2017-2018.

One local resident from the village said, “There is no proper road connectivity or drinking water facility here. There are no good schools for children.” He even added that that the public did not receive any payment under rural employment scheme or crop insurance money for 2017-18 he added.

Despite repeated requests to the administration, the villagers receive nothing and therefore the residents have boycotted the polls as the administration denied their basic needs.

The Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu are going to be held in a single phase on April 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.