New Zealand Parliament decides to ban semi-automatic weapons on behalf of Christchurch mosque attacks

The New Zealand Parliament on Wednesday has passed the law to ban semi-automatic weapons like the weapon used by the terrorist to kill 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand.

A bill outlawing most automatic and semi-automatic weapons and banning components that modify existing weapons was passed by a vote of 119 to 1 in the House of Representatives after an accelerated process of debate and public submission.

The bill only needs the approval of New Zealand’s Governor General.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke emotionally during the bill’s final reading of the traumatic injuries suffered by victims of the March 15 attacks, whom she visited in Christchurch Hospital after the shootings.

The law includes a buy-back scheme under which owners of outlawed weapons can surrender them to police in return for compensation based on the weapon’s age and condition.