Opposition trolls Modi on PAK PM’s remark that he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if BJP wins.

After a couple of minutes later when the Pakistan Prime Minister said he sees a better chance of peace talk with India if BJP comes to power in India, the opposition has let the trolls rain against Modi on social media.

The Congress leaders, Aam Aadmi Party and Jammu and Kashmir politicians Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti made use of the chance to attack back Modi and the ruling party.

Imran Khan has said if the next government in India were led by the Congress party, it might be “too scared” to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash. “Perhaps if the BJP – a right-wing party – wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” said Imran Khan

It was after his tweet that the opposing forces started to troll Modi back who was looking for payback in an election campaign.

“Pakistan has officially allied with Modi! A vote for Modi is a vote for Pakistan,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Bhakts scratching their heads & at wit ends wondering if they should praise Imran Khan or not,” said Mehbooba Mufti

Relations between Pakistan and India worsened dramatically in February after a suicide bombing killed 40 soldiers in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.