PICS GO VIRAL; Adah Sharma to exchange her saree wore on Screen Awards with her autograph in it

Apr 10, 2019, 04:45 pm IST
Actress Adah Sharma is a much-known figure in Bollywood and South India. She is most commonly known for her innovative fashion tips which breaks the stereotypes.

Being an avid social media user she recently shared photos of her in a red saree which has the faces of all popular B-Town actress on it paring it with a pair of white sneakers

I’m feeling very generous with all the love coming in for my debut short film MOH.
So I’m doing a giveaway ..this one of a kind saree that I wore to the Screen Awards.
So be creative in the comments section, tell me why you want it and the saree will be yours! Autographed and sent to u

She posted on her Instagram account.

 

 

 

