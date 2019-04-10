Latest NewsInternational

Worker arrested for burning 4 vehicles intentionally to take revenge

Apr 10, 2019, 06:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

The Dubai Police has arrested a construction worker who set four vehicles burning intentionally. The devastation is expected to be Dh 150,000. Reports say that he started the fire by lighting the paper boxes and placing them under the Vehicles fuel tanks.

The police have arrested the Man, after he has admitted to setting the vehicles on fire deliberately our of revenge. The incident unfolded as a dispute between the accused and the owner of the cars.

The suspect has stated that he decided to take revenge after the victim fired him from his job

Tags

Related Articles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi Talks About MGR at a Rally in Chennai

Mar 7, 2019, 08:18 am IST

Long-range cruise missiles for the SDF’s arsenal

Dec 21, 2017, 01:06 pm IST
Prime Minister Modi thanks people of Tripura during BJP's swearing-in ceremony

Narendra Modi led India will soon become a global leader ,says World Economic Forum chairman

Jan 10, 2018, 07:26 am IST

Another Big move from Modi Govt : PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 90000 crore project

Dec 16, 2017, 07:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close