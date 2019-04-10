Worker arrested for burning 4 vehicles intentionally to take revenge

The Dubai Police has arrested a construction worker who set four vehicles burning intentionally. The devastation is expected to be Dh 150,000. Reports say that he started the fire by lighting the paper boxes and placing them under the Vehicles fuel tanks.

The police have arrested the Man, after he has admitted to setting the vehicles on fire deliberately our of revenge. The incident unfolded as a dispute between the accused and the owner of the cars.

The suspect has stated that he decided to take revenge after the victim fired him from his job