WATCH; This video of Unni Mukundan will definetly put him in a glee

Unni Mukundan is one among the stars who have gained much popularity in Mollywood. The workout videos shared by the popular star will always hit viral zones with little hurdles.
Now the new videos shared by the actor has gone viral overseas. There are two videos shared by the actor himself through his Instagram page.
The videos are accepted with full coverage by his fans all over the world and attaining worldwide acclaim
After his scene-stealing turn as Marco Jr. in Mikhael, Unni Mukundan is back in another multi-starrer, Maamankam, in which he will be sharing screen space with Mammootty.
Pull Ups ! My fav workout when I want to feel the entire body moving, feel the blood pumping in my veins, feel the heartbeat not like a melody but like a RockSong !! It’s a routine exercise but what I see is that Life is very much like a Pull Up… The gravity of life Pulls You Down and the Conviction Of Life Pulls You Up… and Each Time You Pull Up you show life How Strong You Are and Each Time You Finish You See How gracefully You have Evolved as A Person ??? #PowerHouseGymCusat #LoveYouSlyvesterStallone #SuperManFanForAReason #IJustDontWearTheSuperManTeeIBloodyBelieveIamOne #MyWingsToFlyHigh @rockymovie @johnson.ap.7
