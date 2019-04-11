celebritiesEntertainment

WATCH; This video of Unni Mukundan will definetly put him in a glee

Apr 11, 2019, 06:32 pm IST


 

Unni Mukundan is one among the stars who have gained much popularity in Mollywood. The workout videos shared by the popular star will always hit viral zones with little hurdles.

Now the new videos shared by the actor has gone viral overseas. There are two videos shared by the actor himself through his Instagram page.

The videos are accepted with full coverage by his fans all over the world and attaining worldwide acclaim

After his scene-stealing turn as Marco Jr. in Mikhael, Unni Mukundan is back in another multi-starrer, Maamankam, in which he will be sharing screen space with Mammootty.

