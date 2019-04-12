“Dhoni is not right on his showdown with umpries” says Jos Buttler

The Rajasthan Royals’s opener and the Mankadin Victim Jos Buttler has asserted that the Chennai superking’s skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not night and took a wrong decision to showdown with the umpires during their IPL match in Jaipur.

Dhoni who is known as the captain cool loosed his cool and rushed to the field to have angry conversations with the Indian Umpire Ulhas Gandhe. The umpire flopped on a no-ball on the match and this led to the further happenings.

The Chennai Super Kings had won the match from the controversial over by four wickets. The victory was taken at the final delivery. After posting a modest target of 152, Rajasthan had the defending champions reeling at 24-4 before Dhoni and Amabati Rayudu stitched a 95-run crucial partnership.

I was fielding at the boundary so I am not sure what had actually happened. I am not sure if that was the right thing to do,” Buttler said at the post-match conference. he said.