High Court absolves Biju Radhakrishnan in murder of wife

The High Court of Friday has acquitted the primary accused Biju Radhakrishnan in the sensational Reshmi Murder case that happened in October 2006. The allegations against the accused were not proven due to the lack of evidence.

Biju Radhakrishan was found guilty under the sections of 304 of IPC by the Kollam district sessions court for murdering his wife Reshmi. The second accused Rajammal was also absolved from the case. She was found guilty under the section 498A of the IPC for dowry harassment.

The verdicts of the sessions court were overruled by the High court. The trail court had sentenced him to jail. Subsequently, he was ordered a life term on January 24 in 2014 and had been serving his term in the Poojappura central jail.

Earlier, the case under dowry harassment was slapped upon them. But the murder case was imposed when the solar scam surfaced.