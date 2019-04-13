5 Youth arrested for circulating morphed obscene images of women including mother

5 youth have been arrested for taking photographs of women and making them into morphed obscene images and circulating them with comments having sexual tinges.

The incident happened in Thurvoor Panchayath in Alappuzha district.

The reports have asserted that the five-membered gang had taken the images of more than 30 women from their locality and morphed their images with sexual tinge. These photos are sent to various WhatsApp and facebook groups and made circulating through social media.

The reason for the outbreak of the atrocity was the encounter with each other after sharing the photo of one’s mother in the gang made circulating in social media.

The accused had been identified as Pranav (22), Sreedev(19), Akash(19), Deepil(19) and Amaldev(18) all five hailing form same area.

The women of the area complained to the district police chief after they were noticed. The case was investigated after the news regarding the accused came into action.

The photographs of a number of women and minor girls in the area where taken by the accused in their mobile phones and morphed with malicious snippets.