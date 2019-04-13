Latest NewsSports

Hero Super Cup Football: FC Goa beat Chennayin FC to become new champions

Apr 13, 2019, 11:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

FC Goa crowned as the new champion of Hero Super Cup Football. In the final match played today, the FC Goa defeated Chennayin FC 2 – 1. Ferran Corominas and Brandon Fernandes scored for FC Goa. Rafael Augusto scored for Chennaiyin FC.

Ferran Corominas opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a simple tap-in and give the lead to FC Goa. But Raphael Augusto’s deflected effort brought Chennaiyin back level. Brandon Fernandes scored a goal befitting of a title winner in the 64th minute.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP, Congress claim victory; let see what will happened.

Dec 10, 2017, 05:09 pm IST
09khan1

Imran Khan’s previous wife reveals something which his fans will not be happy to hear

Jun 5, 2018, 07:33 am IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Rahul Gandhi to meet Congress leaders to decide on alliance with AAP

Mar 25, 2019, 11:06 am IST

Meet the ‘Most difficult aircraft in the world to fly’

Aug 21, 2017, 11:09 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close