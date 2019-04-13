FC Goa crowned as the new champion of Hero Super Cup Football. In the final match played today, the FC Goa defeated Chennayin FC 2 – 1. Ferran Corominas and Brandon Fernandes scored for FC Goa. Rafael Augusto scored for Chennaiyin FC.

Ferran Corominas opened the scoring in the 51st minute with a simple tap-in and give the lead to FC Goa. But Raphael Augusto’s deflected effort brought Chennaiyin back level. Brandon Fernandes scored a goal befitting of a title winner in the 64th minute.